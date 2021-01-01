Who Got The Work

Kevin C. Baltz of Butler Snow and Warren Haskel of McDermott Will & Emery have entered appearances for Cigna in a pending lawsuit over policy reimbursement revisions. The action was filed Sept. 9 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Duane Morris on behalf of two group pathology practices that staff the laboratories of hospitals across Tennessee. The suit claims that in 2021 Cigna abruptly and unilaterally ceased reimbursing certain services without formal notice of the change. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:22-cv-00767, Anatomic and Clinical Laboratory Associates, P.C. et al v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company et al.