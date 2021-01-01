New Suit - Contract

Cigna was sued Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court over a revision in its policies for reimbursing pathologists for professional services provided to Cigna customers. The lawsuit was filed by Duane Morris on behalf of two group pathology practices that staff the laboratories of hospitals across Tennessee. The suit claims that in 2021 Cigna abruptly and unilaterally ceased reimbursing certain services without formal notice of the change. Counsel have not yet appeared for Cigna. The case is 3:22-cv-00767, Anatomic and Clinical Laboratory Associates, P.C. et al v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company et al.