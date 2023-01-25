New Suit

The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Patrick, Beard, Schulman & Jacoway, centers on underlying arbitration involving claims of defective plastering and stucco work against plaintiff Anatole Construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00021, Anatole Construction Company, Inc. v. The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 6:05 PM