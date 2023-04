Who Got The Work

Caroline B. Lapish of Manning Gross + Massenburg has entered an appearance for Home Depot in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 24 in Massachusetts District Court by attorney Michael J. Chernick on behalf of Michael Anastasiou. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni, is 3:23-cv-10445, Anastasiou v. The Home Depot, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 10, 2023, 10:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Anastasiou

Plaintiffs

Michael J. Chernick

defendants

The Home Depot, Inc.

defendant counsels

Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C

Manning Gross + Massenburg

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims