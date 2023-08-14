Who Got The Work

Partner Eric Forni of DLA Piper has entered an appearance for Progress Software Corp. in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed June 28 in Massachusetts District Court, accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 2.7 million individuals' personally identifiable and financial information vulnerable to cyberattacks. The class is represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Levin, Sedran & Berman; Goldenberg Schneider; and the Lyon Firm. Counsel has not yet appeared for co-defendant Genworth Financial. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, is 1:23-cv-11442, Anastasio v. Progress Software Corporation et al.

August 14, 2023, 12:42 PM

