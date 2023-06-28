New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro filed a class action Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court against Progress Software Corporation and PBI Research Services. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 2.7 million individuals' personally indefinable and financial information vulnerable to cyberattacks from as far back as 2021. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The plaintiffs are also represented by Goldenberg Schneider; Levin, Sedran & Berman; and the Lyon Firm. The case is 1:23-cv-11442, Anastasio v. Progress Software Corporation et al.

June 28, 2023, 7:19 PM

Robert Anastasio

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

Pension Benefit Information, LLC

Progress Software Corporation

