Raleigh, North Carolina-based software unicorn Pendo has snagged as its first-ever chief legal officer a Bay Area attorney who recently helped sell his former employer for $7 billion. Bret DiMarco spent 16 years at Coherent, a laser maker purchased by II-VI in July. He joined Pendo in September, a few weeks after the company said it would be putting plans to go public on hold because of market turmoil.

October 16, 2022, 8:07 AM