New Suit - Contract

Twitter was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of economic consulting firm Analysis Group, which provided services to Twitter in connection with last year's highly-publicized lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of wrongfully backing out of an agreement to purchase the company. The complaint alleges that ever since Musk reversed course and acquired Twitter, the company has refused to pay Analysis Group nearly $2.2 million for its services. The complaint was filed by O'Connor Carnathan & Mack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10312, Analysis Group Inc. v. Twitter Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 09, 2023, 6:23 PM