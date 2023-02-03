Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against McDonald’s chain owner and operator Boselli Investments LLC to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Brian D. Gonzales and Hood Law Office on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as hourly food service workers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 1:23-cv-00314, Ana v. Boselli Investments LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 03, 2023, 5:00 AM