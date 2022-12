Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Friday removed a lawsuit against Barryl J. Howard and Yaden's Auto Sales Inc. to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Rubenstein Law on behalf of Ana Bermudez. The case is 1:22-cv-00333, Ana Bermudez, as Personal Representative of the Estate Of Andy Fleitas, Deceased v. Howard et al.

Automotive

December 09, 2022, 12:56 PM