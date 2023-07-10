An Uptick in Turf Fights? Lawyers Expect Local Prosecutors t...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California might be poised to take the lead on cases of national interest and edge out other districts from parachuting into the Bay Area to prosecute cases, according to some attorneys. Newly appointed U.S. Attorney Ismail "Izzy" Ramsey seems to be positioning the office as the "first line of defense" for investigating and prosecuting in the Northern District of California, said Randy Luskey, a litigation partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in San Francisco, at a recent event.

July 10, 2023, 8:00 AM

