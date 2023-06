Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Johnson & Bell on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Indiana Beach Holdings LLC to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint, seeking payment to be remitted for an alleged breached concession agreement, was filed by Stuart & Branigin on behalf of An Udder Sensation. The case is 4:23-cv-00054, An Udder Sensation v. Indiana Beach Holdings LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 20, 2023, 3:40 PM

Plaintiffs

An Udder Sensation

defendants

Indiana Beach Holdings LLC

defendant counsels

Johnson & Bell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract