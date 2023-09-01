News From Law.com

Attorneys on either side of a contested hospital reversion are disputing whether a 1996 letter by the State Health Planning Agency "constituted or confirmed an authorization under the Certificate of Need program to operate as a general acute care hospital," and if so, whether the authorization conferred a private or public right. Appellant counsel for Kennestone Hospital, Inc. contend the 27-year-old letter vested a private right that cannot be impaired retroactively. But appellee counsel for Emory University and the Georgia Department of Community Health counter that the letter conferred a public right that can't be vested nor exempt from subsequent statutes and regulations.

September 01, 2023, 2:06 PM

nature of claim: /