Rachel Reid, who had served in in-house counsel roles for the past 18 years, is joining Eversheds Sutherland's Atlanta office as a new partner starting today. She began her legal career there as an associate in 2001, spending four years at the firm. Reid comes to Eversheds after working at Voya Financial (formerly ING U.S.) since 2009, most recently serving as its senior vice president, deputy general counsel, corporate secretary and chief privacy officer.

May 01, 2023, 9:00 AM

