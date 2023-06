News From Law.com

The increased use of technology is forcing class action lawyers and claims administrators to adopt more uses of apps like Venmo and PayPal to send digital payments to class members, but it also means more sophisticated fraudulent claims are made against settlements. At the Class Action Law Forum, held earlier this year in San Diego, lawyers discussed the rise of class members with no bank accounts, and the use of bots to make fraudulent claims.

AI & Automation

June 05, 2023, 5:01 PM

nature of claim: /