An Inflection Point? Big Laws Path to Office Mandates | Law....

In the space of a year, Big Law moved from hiring many remote lawyers and trying to convince associates to join their firm with big bonuses, to mandating several days in the office and tying bonuses to office attendance. It's a marked shift, considering that firm leaders acknowledged their lack of leverage about a year ago. Now 90% of firms either recommend or mandate in-office attendance for lawyers and staff, according to a recent survey, up from 67% at the start of the year.

July 26, 2023, 5:00 AM

