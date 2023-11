News From Law.com

A Georgia woman sued the Atlanta Braves and their outfielder Jorge Soler after the player hit her in the eye with a baseball during the 2021 World Series. The ball shattered the woman's eye socket. Now, she is asking for $60K in medical bills and additional damages, but she has one major obstacle as she pursues her day in court in Cobb County.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 09, 2023, 5:21 PM

nature of claim: /