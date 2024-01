News From Law.com

Plaintiffs rang up sky-high class action settlements and enjoyed strong success getting classes certified in 2023, according to a new report. The top 20 class action settlements in 2023 totaled $41.1 billion, which would have been a record were it not for the $66.9 billion in payouts for the top 20 settlements in 2022, according to Duane Morris' "Class Action Review 2024."

January 29, 2024, 6:56 AM

