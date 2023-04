News From Law.com

Trial attorneys said Wednesday that the $787.5 million settlement between Dominion and Fox was likely motivated more by odds that stacked up in Dominion's favor over time than any last-minute development. The staggering settlement amount, attorneys who have been following the case say, signals Fox in particular was trying to avoid a trial, possibly because of what might come out when Fox News leadership and hosts took the stand.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 19, 2023, 6:04 PM

