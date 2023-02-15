An Appellate Lawyer Perspective on the Rise of Nuclear Verdi...

News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily digs into the topic of nuclear damages with Frederick Yarger and Theresa Wardon Benz, partners at Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell, based in Denver. Both Yarger and Benz have what they call "hybrid" practices split between trial and appellate work. "One thing that's really helpful when you do have appellate counsel on board early is you can start building up those potential errors," Benz said. "If you do lose big, you want to have a credible appellate threat."

Colorado

February 15, 2023, 6:30 AM