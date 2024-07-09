An Am Law 200 Firm in Your Home Office: Fennemore Launches R...

News From Law.com

Phoenix-headquartered Fennemore Craig has added a new remote lawyering platform to its growing brick and mortar presence, which has seen the Am Law 200 firm add substantial teams in Sacramento, Seattle, Denver and San Diego already this year. The firm is launching Fennemore Forward with 18 attorneys and 35 allied legal professionals, under the leadership of attorney Chris Wilson, who previously led the remote lawyer program at Atlanta's Taylor English & Duma.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 09, 2024, 3:43 PM