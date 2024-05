News From Law.com

Is a trial advocate blessed (or cursed) with the voice he or she is born with? Or is the voice a tool that can be honed through training for better advocacy? The Litigation Daily chewed on those questions with James Brosnahan of Morrison & Foerster and Sean Berkowitz of Latham & Watkins for an upcoming episode of the Legal Speak podcast. Today's column hits some of the highlights of the conversation.

May 14, 2024, 7:30 AM

