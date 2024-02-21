Amy Helmick Chosen as First Female U.S. Magistrate Judge For...

News From Law.com

The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia has appointed Amy Helmick to take over its open Magistrate Judge seat, the district judges announced Feb. 16 in a press release. Helmick, who is currently an assistant U.S. attorney and serving as the Columbus Branch Chief for the Middle District U.S. Attorney's Office, will succeed retiring Magistrate Judge Stephen Hyles, who announced he will leave the seat this June. Helmick's eight-year term will begin on July 1.

Georgia

February 21, 2024, 1:44 PM

nature of claim: /