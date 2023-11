News From Law.com

The Federalist Society kept the identity of its main speaker close to the vest ahead of its annual black-tie dinner Thursday night. For the past few days, the society had rebuffed numerous requests to reveal who, if anybody, would be making an appearance at the Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner in Washington, D.C., considered the biggest "who's who" event in the conservative legal world.

November 09, 2023, 10:51 PM

