New Suit

AmTrust Insurance Co. of Kansas filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Tollefson Bradley Mitchell & Melendi, names Hotel Indigo Frisco in connection with underlying litigation alleging chemical exposure. The case is 5:23-cv-00238, AmTrust Insurance Company of Kansas, Inc. v. Top Class Hospitality, LLC et al.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 2:24 PM