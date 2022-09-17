Removed To Federal Court

Insurance underwriters Forge Underwriting Ltd. and Aspen Syndicate 4711 on Thursday removed a lawsuit brought against the companies by AmTrust Financial Services to Delaware District Court. The underlying complaint, which is under seal, arises out of the denial of insurance coverage for an investor class action pending in the Southern District of New York. AmTrust, represented by Berger Harris, seeks coverage for defense costs and liability under excess D&O insurance policies. AmTrust's suit additionally names Markel Bermuda, Allianz Global US Risks Insurance Co., Arch Insurance Co., Ironshore Indemnity and U.S. Specialty Insurance. Clyde & Co. represents the underwriter defendants. Allianz is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. The case is 1:22-cv-01210, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. v. Forge Underwriting Limited et al.

