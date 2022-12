New Suit - Contract

Blank Rome filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of AMSC ASA and four of its subsidiaries. The complaint, over the alleged failure to pay for delivered goods, takes aim at OSC America L.P. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10822, Amsc Asa et al v. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 22, 2022, 5:10 PM