New Suit - Trade Secrets

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of AMR Resources LLC, an information technology and network lifecycle company. The suit pursues claims against Kevin Garland and Qube-MRS LLC. According to the complaint, Garland, who has a one-third ownership interest in a patent related to cellular radio shroud technology, which the plaintiff also holds a one-third interest in as well, is accused of soliciting business from the plaintiff's customer by providing unauthorized drawings and designs for smart poles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00199, Amr Resources, LLC v. Qube-MRS, LLC et al.

Technology

September 29, 2022, 6:51 AM