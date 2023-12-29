Ample Evidence of Malfeasance: NRA in Crosshairs as Court Al...

News From Law.com

A mid-level New York appeals court on Thursday allowed the office of State Attorney General Letitia James to proceed with its financial corruption investigation against the National Rifle Association. Writing for an unanimous five-panel Appellate Division, First Department, Justice Saliann Scarpulla said the NRA's First Amendment retaliation counterclaims were properly dismissed by state Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen of Manhattan in June 2022 for lack of causation.

December 29, 2023, 1:45 PM

