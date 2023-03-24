Ample Direction: 5th Circ. Says FCC Fund Doesnt Violate Nond...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that a system managed by the Federal Communications Commission to fund telecom services for low-income users is constitutional, rejecting claims it violated the nondelegation doctrine. Chief Judge Priscilla Richman and Judges Carl Stewart and Catharina Haynes said Congress gave plenty of guidance to the FCC to administer the Universal Service Fund, and therefore didn't unconstitutionally delegate its legislative authority to the executive branch in passing the Telecommunications Act of 1996 that established the fund.

