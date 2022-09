Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group has turned to lawyers H. Minor Pipes III and Jennifer S. Martinez of Pipes Miles Beckman to defend a pending insurance lawsuit over water damage claims. The complaint was filed July 27 in Louisiana Middle District Court by Brasher Law Firm on behalf of Haytham Amous. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Degravelles, is 3:22-cv-00509, Amous v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 10, 2022, 10:43 AM