Among Miami Beach Attorneys Many Hats is a New Role | Law.co...

News From Law.com

It didn't take attorney Richard Segal, long to crest the waves in Miami Beach. Being a local may have made things glide a little easier. After being named co-managing partner and co-founder of Rottenstreich Farley Bronstein Fisher Potter Hodas' Miami office in October, it only took a few short weeks for the third-generation Miami native to hit another milestone. Segal has been appointed chairman of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, a position he will hold for two years after more than a decade of commitment to the organization.

November 09, 2023, 12:22 PM

