Among Am Law 50 Firms, a Growing Appetite to Share Risk With...

This morning's Litigation Daily pulls insight from a roundtable discussion that litigation funder Burford Capital held with leaders at litigation practices at four Am Law 50 firms. Troy Brown of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Theane Evangelis of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Michael Lackey of Mayer Brown and Timothy Mungovan of Proskauer Rose discuss the rise of contingency work at traditionally defense-oriented corporate firms, explaining what's motivating both law firms and their clients to share plaintiff-side risk.

October 11, 2023, 7:30 AM

