New Suit - Employment

Cigna, the health insurer, and Allied Universal Security Services were sued Thursday in Connecticut District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit, for claims under the Family and Medical Leave Act, was brought by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of Andrew Amoakoh. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00198, Amoakoh v. Allied Universal Svcs, LLC et al.