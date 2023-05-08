New Suit - Patent

Valve, operator of the video game distribution platform Steam, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Monday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Ramey LLP and the Puget Law Group on behalf of AML IP, alleges that the use of electronic payments for in-game products and services like game passes, weapons and character attire infringes the plaintiff's patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00668, AML IP LLC v. Valve Corp.

May 08, 2023, 5:05 PM

AML IP LLC

Puget Law Group (tacoma)

Ramey LLP

Valve Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims