Who Got The Work

Kutak Rock partner Jason S. Jackson has entered an appearance for Nebraska Furniture Mart in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, asserting a single patent related to electronic commerce, was filed Dec. 8 in Texas Eastern District Court by Ramey on behalf of AML IP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00582, AML IP, LLC v. Nebraska Furniture Mart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 22, 2024, 11:34 AM

Plaintiffs

AML IP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ramey LLP

defendants

Nebraska Furniture Mart, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kutak Rock

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims