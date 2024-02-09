Michael J. Zinna and Vincent Ferraro of Kelley Drye & Warren have entered appearances for beauty care company Fresh Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts a patent concerning e-commerce technology, was filed Jan. 18 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office David J. Hoffman and Ramey LLP on behalf of AML IP LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, is 1:24-cv-00390, AML IP, LLC v. Fresh, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
February 09, 2024, 8:17 AM