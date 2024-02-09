Who Got The Work

Michael J. Zinna and Vincent Ferraro of Kelley Drye & Warren have entered appearances for beauty care company Fresh Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts a patent concerning e-commerce technology, was filed Jan. 18 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office David J. Hoffman and Ramey LLP on behalf of AML IP LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, is 1:24-cv-00390, AML IP, LLC v. Fresh, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 09, 2024, 8:17 AM

Plaintiffs

AML IP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Office David J. Hoffman

defendants

Fresh, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kelley Drye & Warren

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims