Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Home Assurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Michael, was filed by Berger Singerman and Clausen Choquette on behalf of Amkin Management. The case is 1:23-cv-20913, Amkin Management LLC v. American Home Assurance Co.

Insurance

March 08, 2023, 2:54 PM