New Suit - Consumer Class Action

The Kazerouni Law Group filed a consumer class action Thursday in California Central District Court against MetaBank N.A. and Netspend Corporation. The suit accuses Netspend of denying consumers access to funds loaded onto their Netspend reloadable Cards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06598, Amis v. Netspend Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 15, 2022, 4:15 PM