Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dentons on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by Coblentz, Patch, Duffy & Bass on behalf of Kevin Amini and Mohsen Vaghefi. The case is 2:23-cv-00507, Amini et al v. Nationwide Ins. Co.

Insurance

March 16, 2023, 5:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Amini

Mohsen Vaghefi

Plaintiffs

Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass

defendants

Nationwide Insurance Co.

defendant counsels

Dentons

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute