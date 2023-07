News From Law.com

Most organizations have by now heard the warning bells of risks that come with artificial intelligence technology, from data privacy and cybersecurity threats to potential copyright infringement and discrimination claims. In face of the spike in AI-related litigation over the past couple of months, such risks could soon prove costly for many organizations, leaving companies with one last barrier of defense: insurance.

July 12, 2023, 6:09 PM

nature of claim: /