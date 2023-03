News From Law.com

Describing what it says is an "unprecedented crisis," Attorneys For Children organizations across New York say their lawyers' annual salaries after fworking ive years – about $81,000 in some portions of the state, but lower depending on the region – can be as much as $20,000 less annually than the equivalent of a government attorney who's on his or her first day on the job.

New York

March 09, 2023, 4:41 PM