Amid Unionization Pressures, Starbucks Goes Outside to Hire ...

Starbucks Coffee Co. has hired former Medtronic, Fannie Mae and Pfizer legal executive Brad Lerman as executive vice president and general counsel. Lerman will join the world's largest coffee chain in May. He comes to the job with more than three decades of legal and regulatory experience in the public and private sector. He will serve on the executive leadership team and report directly to CEO Laxman Narasimhan, who took the reins from Howard Schultz in April.

April 12, 2023, 11:16 AM

