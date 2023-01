News From Law.com

Law firms of all shapes and sizes—large and small, boutique and full-service—have jumped into the intellectual property arena in recent years. In this Q&A, Knobbe Martens managing partner Steven Nataupsky spoke with Law.com reporter Jessie Yount about recent challenges in the IP legal talent market, and a few of the firm's unique selling points, such as a 1,640 billable requirement and a six-year path to equity partnership.

Legal Services

January 12, 2023, 2:48 PM