News From Law.com

Hogan Lovells has brought on energy transition partner Michael Bonsignore from Clifford Chance in Washington, D.C., identifying his practice areas as "strategic priorities" of growth for the firm. His move follows a string of energy partner hires in the capital region, as large law firms battle for talent amid client demand for energy regulatory and transactional advice.

Legal Services

November 27, 2023, 1:55 PM

nature of claim: /