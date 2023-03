News From Law.com

Amid sweeping changes roiling college sports, the Atlantic Coast Conference has hired its first general counsel, Pearlynn Houck, a partner at the regional law firm Robinson Bradshaw. During her 17-year career at Robinson Bradshaw, Houck served as as outside counsel to the Southeastern Conference, representing it in antitrust lawsuits and advising on name, image and likeness compliance.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 31, 2023, 9:37 AM

nature of claim: /