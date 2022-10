News From Law.com

A New Jersey ethics panel has issued a reminder to lawyers about proper standards for advertising the receipt of awards such as "Top-Rated Lawyers," "Super Lawyers" or "Lawyers of the Year" from industry publications. Numerous lawyers are touting awards on their websites and on Facebook and LinkedIn while failing to include certain required information, the Supreme Court's Committee on Attorney Advertising said in its Opinion 48, made public Thursday.

October 06, 2022, 5:30 PM