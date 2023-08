News From Law.com

Because the federal government has yet to install a nationwide framework on data privacy laws, states are stepping in and passing different laws, creating a patchwork of regulations. With litigators already finding ways to sue using old laws, compliance-side attorneys are advising clients to be proactive with the new laws. And as more and more states join the trend, compliance is getting more layered.

August 15, 2023, 10:32 AM

