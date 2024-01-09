Amid Scrutiny Over Potential Conflicts of Interest, JNC Shed...

News From Law.com

When screening judicial candidates for gubernatorial appointment consideration, it's not uncommon for members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the State of Georgia to interview contenders with whom they're professionally, personally or socially connected. But the recent shortlisting of two Robbins Firm attorneys, one of whom was later appointed to the bench, is raising questions about the candidates' relationship to firm colleague, Vincent Russo, who co-chairs the JNC. Amid scrutiny, the gatekeepers of Georgia's benches are now pulling back the curtain on how the JNC addresses "when an applicant has a close connection with a JNC member."

Georgia

January 09, 2024, 10:25 AM

nature of claim: /