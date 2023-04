News From Law.com

Large law firms are continuing to grow in the Midwest and the Southeast, and remain committed to adding dealmakers, even as the the broader economic picture remains murky. Norton Rose Fulbright is the latest Big Law firm getting a boost on all those fronts, with a six-partner pickup in insurance and technology transactions from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

Legal Services

April 18, 2023, 6:00 AM

nature of claim: /